La Habra officer hospitalized in unknown condition after violent motorcycle crash

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A La Habra police officer was hospitalized in unknown condition Thursday morning after a motorcycle crash, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Lambert Road and Walnut Street.

In a social media post published shortly before 10 a.m., the La Habra Police Department initially confirmed the officer was hospitalized in unknown condition and said the incident was under investigation.

About an hour later, the agency issued an updated press release that said "The officer was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time." His name was not released.

Video from AIR7 showed the wreckage of a motorcycle in the middle of the intersection, with debris scattered nearby. A minivan with its passenger-side door open was stopped in a crosswalk, but whether that vehicle was involved in the violent crash was unclear.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call La Habra police at (562) 383-4300.