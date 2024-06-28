Amid surge in violence LA Metro votes to create its own police force for transit system

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Metro board voted Thursday to create a separate police force for the transit system.

This comes amid a surge in violence - in some cases deadly - on Metro trains, buses, and at stations.

Metro has already taken several immediate steps, including an increased presence by LAPD and other law enforcement agencies.

Creating a standalone police force just for Metro is a long-term project: It will happen over a five year phased transition.

