WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Amid surge in violence LA Metro votes to create its own police force for transit system

Josh Haskell Image
ByJosh Haskell KABC logo
Friday, June 28, 2024 12:30AM
LA Metro board votes to create separate police force
The Los Angeles Metro board voted Thursday to create a separate police force for the transit system.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Metro board voted Thursday to create a separate police force for the transit system.

This comes amid a surge in violence - in some cases deadly - on Metro trains, buses, and at stations.

Metro has already taken several immediate steps, including an increased presence by LAPD and other law enforcement agencies.

Creating a standalone police force just for Metro is a long-term project: It will happen over a five year phased transition.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW