Future of the Griffith Park pony ride site sparks debate among the community

In 2022, the city decided to close the facility amid growing concerns over animal welfare, leaving the future of the site unknown.

The future of the Griffith Park pony ride site is in question as the community debates various proposals, with some advocating for the return of the pony rides and others pushing for a non-animal model.

The future of the Griffith Park pony ride site is in question as the community debates various proposals, with some advocating for the return of the pony rides and others pushing for a non-animal model.

The future of the Griffith Park pony ride site is in question as the community debates various proposals, with some advocating for the return of the pony rides and others pushing for a non-animal model.

The future of the Griffith Park pony ride site is in question as the community debates various proposals, with some advocating for the return of the pony rides and others pushing for a non-animal model.

GLASSEL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly two years after the Griffith Park pony rides were shut down, the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks held a board meeting to discuss the future of the historic site. For over 70 years, the pony rides have been a beloved attraction. However, in December 2022, the city decided to close the facility amid growing concerns over animal welfare, leaving the future of the site unknown.

"There were seven different options that were presented as things that we could potentially use this space for. None of them had specifics so we'd have to look into the feasibility of those things," said Brenda Aguirre, assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

The presentation outlined potential options for the site, including turning it into a museum and a nature center. One local resident even suggested an idea for a rock climbing area.

However, a community survey shared during the meeting revealed that many supported the return of the ponies.

"I think it's an opportunity for a multi-use area because you can have this wonderful pony ride and animal education and then you can include a wildlife center. You can educate about the difference between domestic and wild animals and their need," said Sabrina Silver, a resident from the San Fernando Valley.

"There needs to be far more education. It's not just about putting a kid on a pony's back," said Los Feliz resident Cherrell Cuneo.

While others are opposed to the use of any animals at the site.

"There's only one option on the table and that is a non-animal model. It's not a hope, it's not a want, it's the only option on this table. And they must take it," said Zohra Fahim, founder and president of the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals.

"There are so many other amazing suggestions that have been offered. There's no reason that we need to go back to abusing animals," said Los Angeles resident Nati Casanova.

Representatives with the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks said the next step going forward would be to identify funding needs and potential sources for the use of the site.