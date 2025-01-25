Mapping Palisades and Eaton burn scar areas at biggest risk of landslides

With rain expected this weekend, areas impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires are bracing for the possibility of mudslides. Here are the areas at biggest risk.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California has been ravaged by wildfires across the region with the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire having killed more than two dozen people.

With rain expected this weekend, areas impacted by the fires are bracing for the possibility of mudslides. The ABC7 Eyewitness News data team has put together a map showing areas of concern for the Palisades and Eaton fires. A detailed map can be viewed in the video above.

In the Eaton Fire, the burn scar's proximity to the San Gabriel Mountains could pose a danger. Without plant roots in the ground holding topsoil in place, soil from the San Gabriel Mountains area could fall from the hillsides and threaten more homes in Altadena, where more than 9,000 structures were lost.

The Palisades Fire burn scar also creates landslide danger when rain starts to fall. Homes up in Topanga Canyon, which mostly survived the fire, are facing a new potential hazard from falling topsoil.

It's estimated that more than 6,000 buildings were destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

Firefighters are gaining control over both the Palisades and the Eaton fires, which are nearing containment as the rain moves in. However, the new concern is what potential landslides could do to these already devastated communities.