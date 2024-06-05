LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley reflects on breaking barriers and acceptance ahead of Pride Parade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley is used to shattering glass ceilings. She isn't just the first LGBTQ+ person to the lead the department, but also the first woman.

"Countless people come up and say because you're out there being who you are and your proud of who you are, that gives them strength," said Crowley.

It's no surprise Crowley was selected as one of the grand marshals of Sunday's Los Angeles Pride Parade, but Crowley would rather put the focus on the men and women of the department she leads than on herself.

"I am different, but there's a lot of difference everywhere in the world. Within the fire service, within the LAFD. I turned it around and looked at it as a true advantage. These other areas i represent from sexual orientation to my gender, to my upbringings. We all our different, but that's a strength of ours," said Crowley.

Crowley, who has been with the department for almost 25 years, is married to a retired LAFD firefighter and they have three daughters together. Crowley says it wasn't easy coming up in a male-dominated industry and having to hide her sexuality, adding she never thought she would rise through the ranks from paramedic to becoming fire chief. But once she became comfortable with herself, it all started to fall into place.

"You get to a point in your life you're like, it's ok. I am who i am. I'm comfortable with who i am. I'm going to do amazing work because of who I am. I'm going to contribute and once you get to that space, I really felt the sky is the limit," said Crowley.

Crowley is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and says the LAFD has come a long way in terms of inclusion adding there's a ways to go. Crowley believes the more diverse the LAFD, the better the department is at serving a city as diverse as Los Angeles. Although Crowley attends the Pride parade every year with her family, she hopes serving as grand marshal will help anyone figuring themselves out gain confidence to be the best they can be.

"It's to demonstrate that somebody like me has the ability to land in a seat with a lot of hard work and commitment, being comfortable with who I am. I hope that that's something people can take, hey if she can do it, i can do it," said Crowley.

During the pride parade this Sunday, Crowley will ride on a historic fire engine joined by her family and other LAFD firefighters.