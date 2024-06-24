LAFD firefighter injured in explosion en route to fire at homeless encampment in Sepulveda Basin

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles firefighter was critically injured after an explosion occurred as crews were headed to the scene of a brush fire on Monday.

LAFD crews were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a homeless encampment in the Sepulveda Basin, where a grass fire had ignited.

The firefighter was injured when an explosion occurred as crews were making their way toward the flames.

LAFD officials said the firefighter was transported to Northridge Hospital in critical condition.

There were no other details about the injuries, but the firefighter was seen walking before being airlifted to the hospital.