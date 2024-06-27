Lakers draft LeBron James' son Bronny with 55th pick in NBA draft

The Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son Bronny James of USC in the second round of the NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son Bronny James of USC in the second round of the NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son Bronny James of USC in the second round of the NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son Bronny James of USC in the second round of the NBA Draft.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the NBA Draft, setting the stage for the possibility of him playing on the same team as his father LeBron James.

LeBron James, who can become a free agent this summer, will be entering his 22nd NBA season this fall.

If Bronny James plays in the NBA next season and LeBron reaches a new deal with the Lakers, they would be the first father-son duo in the league simultaneously as players. There have been about 100 instances in NBA history of players joining the league after their fathers played, but none at the same time.

Bronny James played one year of college basketball at USC and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. He played in 25 games, missing the start of the season after needing a procedure last year to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect, which was found after he went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

A panel of doctors cleared him for NBA play last month.

The 19-year-old - who was listed at 6-foot-4 on USC's roster but measured at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches at the combine - announced his intention of entering the draft in April.

LeBron James, who must decide this week whether to exercise his player option to return to the Lakers next season or to become a free agent, has played the last six seasons with the Lakers. He has long talked about his desire to play with Bronny in the NBA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.