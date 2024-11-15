All lanes of 101 Freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles due to police activity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles are closed Friday morning in both directions due to a "behavioral emergency", authorities said.

The incident began around 7 a.m. Friday on the north Main Street overpass above the 101 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, "A female patient on the Main St x 101 Fwy overpass experiencing a behavioral emergency".

Air7 was over the scene around 7:40 a.m. as traffic was diverted off the freeway.

No further details were immediately available on when the freeway would reopen.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

