No one found injured after reports of possible shooting near Walt Disney Concert Hall, LAPD says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say there are no injuries following reports of a possible shooting near the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division, 1st Street and Grand Avenue remain closed due to "an active investigation" but did not elaborate.

"There are no reported injuries at this time," the division said on X.

Initial reports indicated there may have been a shooting, but police have not released any information indicating shots were fired.

Video from AIR7 showed several police cruisers parked outside the building.

The Los Angeles County Office of Education was hosting a graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon honoring graduates from juvenile court schools and alternative schools.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.