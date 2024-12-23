LAPD officer injured in apparent head-on crash in South LA

An LAPD officer was injured in an apparent head-on crash with another car in South Los Angeles.

An LAPD officer was injured in an apparent head-on crash with another car in South Los Angeles.

An LAPD officer was injured in an apparent head-on crash with another car in South Los Angeles.

An LAPD officer was injured in an apparent head-on crash with another car in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD officer was injured in an apparent head-on crash with another car in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Florence and 6th avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene showed the officer getting his head wrapped in a bandage before he was taken to the hospital. He was said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the other car stayed on the scene to speak with police and did not appear to be seriously injured.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.