LAPD searching for suspect after 1 killed in Hollywood shooting

The suspect is still at-large after a deadly shooting in Hollywood on Friday, the LAPD says.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after gunfire erupted in Hollywood Friday afternoon, police say.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. in the area of Vine Street and Barton Avenue.

One person was reported dead at the scene.

No suspect was in custody and no description of the shooter was immediately available.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.