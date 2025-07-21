Device that exploded and killed 3 LASD detectives was a grenade, department says

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

The department said it appears the detectives were moving explosives on a cart in the training center's parking lot when the blast occurred.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The device that exploded last week at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility and killed three detectives was a grenade, the department confirmed on Monday.

Agents and detectives had investigated a Santa Monica apartment complex in connection with Friday's explosion. The grenades were allegedly left by a previous tenant of the complex.

According to ABC News sources, the bomb squad team X-rayed the grenades, which were believed to have been inert, before the detectives moved them back to the facility where they exploded.

The HOA president told a resident that a former tenant who had been in the military may have left the explosive devices behind, and a current resident discovered them in her storage locker last Thursday.

Over the weekend, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' (ATF) National Response Team took over the investigation.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's department said a search warrant was executed Monday in the 13900 Block of Marquesas Way in Marina Del Rey in connection with the case, adding that investigators are following "all leads and evidence to determine the origins of the devices."

Community honors three detectives killed

A makeshift memorial for the detectives outside the training facility continues to grow as deputies and members of the public stop by to pay their respects.

The three men killed were identified as detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn. They were described as elite members of the Special Enforcement Bureau's Arson Explosives Detail, with a collective 74 years of service. Between them, the three men leave behind 16 children.

The sheriff's department said details regarding memorial services will be announced in the coming days.

Sheriff Robert Luna called the department's Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) "the best of the best.''

RELATED: What we know about the elite LASD unit that trains at East LA facility

The SEB is made up of dozens of highly trained, highly specialized deputies who do everything from SWAT standoffs to risky rescues of people in peril in remote areas.

Meanwhile, flags are flying at half-staff across the county and at the state's capitol in honor of the three detectives.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs is collecting online donations through the ALADS C.A.R.E.S. Foundation to support the detectives' families.

SEE ALSO: Longtime colleague of LASD deputies killed in explosion says they were the 'best of the best'