LASD identifies 75-year-old woman stabbed to death in South Pasadena home

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators identified Friday a 75-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside her home in South Pasadena.

The woman was found at her home on Brent Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after authorities say the woman's family called police for a wellness check. She was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive and bleeding, with stab wounds to her upper body, according to LASD.

Investigators are now trying to piece together who killed Susan Miller and why.

Investigators Wednesday canvassed the neighborhood and went door to door. They were asking for surveillance video that might have captured someone entering or leaving the home.

Crime lab technicians were also there gathering evidence from inside the home.

Police towed away a vehicle that was parked on the street later in the afternoon, but they would not release any information about it.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.