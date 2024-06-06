South Pasadena neighborhood shocked after woman found stabbed to death in home

A South Pasadena neighborhood is on edge after a woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death inside her home.

A South Pasadena neighborhood is on edge after a woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death inside her home.

A South Pasadena neighborhood is on edge after a woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death inside her home.

A South Pasadena neighborhood is on edge after a woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death inside her home.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A South Pasadena neighborhood is on edge after a woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death inside her home.

Investigators are now trying to piece together who killed her and why. Meanwhile, residents are in shock over the brutal murder on their street.

The woman was found at her home on Brent Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after authorities say the woman's family called police for a wellness check.

"She doesn't move around that much. She waters the flowers, that's all I can see," one neighbor named James told Eyewitness News.

James says she appeared to move slowly, and he often saw her taking care of her small garden. He says there's an ADU being built in the back and it's been busy with different people coming in and heavy-duty trucks stopping by.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators Wednesday canvassed the neighborhood and went door to door. They were asking for surveillance video that might have captured someone entering or leaving the home.

Crime lab technicians were also there gathering evidence from inside the home.

Police towed away a vehicle that was parked on the street later in the afternoon, but they would not release any information about it.

Neighbors are disturbed over the situation.

"It's scary. It's a really quiet neighborhood, so that's really unfortunate," another neighbor said. "I hope her family is OK."

No suspect information is available.