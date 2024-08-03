LAUSD unveils electric buses, healthy meal options ahead of new school year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In anticipation of the upcoming school year, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho unveiled a series of exciting new initiatives, starting with a new fleet of 56 electric buses.

"We made the single largest investment of any school system in the country by acquiring 180 buses progressively throughout the years. We will continue to replace legacy buses with these EV buses," Car

Carvalho joined bus drivers for a test run on one of the electric buses, fully equipped with Wi-Fi and new GPS tracking.

"With our parent portal, our GPS and technology enables all our families to track your child's bus in the morning and at night so you know if it's on time or running late so you as parents can adjust your schedules as well," said LAUSD Transportation Director Daniel Kang.

In addition to transportation improvements, Carvalho also joined students from across the district to test out new healthy menu options for breakfast and lunch.

"It's good to see that he's making sure we get good food because I know it's been a long complaint that it's not the best. But I do think these are better meal options," said Nikolai Robin, a student at Walter Reed Middle School.

"I liked how they had vegetarian and vegan options because me myself, I'm a vegetarian so I was really appreciative of that," said Salik Mian, a student at Chatsworth Charter High School.

"We have 12 to 13 food products for breakfast and lunch. Vegan and vegetarian options, a fruit salad bar in every single school with healthy options from farm to table. But also culturally representative food that resonates with them. You know the birria, the chickpea masala," Carvalho said.

As students prepare to return to school in the next two weeks, the district anticipates welcoming 29,000 students. Carvalho emphasized that more change is coming, including new music and language programs.