LA County supervisors vote to expand ban on overnight parking of vehicles, including RVs, along PCH

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to expand a ban on overnight parking of vehicles, including RVs, on Pacific Coast Highway.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to expand a ban on overnight parking of vehicles, including RVs, on Pacific Coast Highway.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to expand a ban on overnight parking of vehicles, including RVs, on Pacific Coast Highway.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to expand a ban on overnight parking of vehicles, including RVs, on Pacific Coast Highway.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to expand a ban on overnight parking of vehicles, including RVs, on Pacific Coast Highway.

Despite the ban, several recreational vehicles were seen parked overnight along a stretch of PCH in Malibu. Whether the owners of the RVs were unaware of the ordinance or deliberately chose to defy it was unclear.

Under the law, parking on PCH is prohibited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the county limits -- from Coastline Drive to the Malibu city boundary.

New signage along the scenic highway provides information about tow-away zones and potential fines.

Previously, RVs were only prohibited from parking on the north side of PCH from midnight to 2 a.m. and on the south side from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Longtime local residents have complained about RV owners allegedly dumping their trash onto the highway and into the ocean.