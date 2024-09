ABC7 to host forum for Los Angeles County DA candidates Gascón and Hochman

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The candidates for Los Angeles County District Attorney - incumbent George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman - will meet Sunday for a candidate forum hosted by ABC7.

Anchor Marc Brown will moderate the discussion as they address issues related to our criminal justice system and who is best suited to run the country's biggest DA office.

The candidate forum will air Sunday on ABC7 at 6 p.m. and stream on our various platforms.