LAPD chief search narrowed to 10 names, reportedly includes former LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search for the next LAPD chief has narrowed down the list of candidates vying for the position.

Ten candidates remain in the running for the job, after an initial round of interviews, according to the Los Angeles Times, which cited sources familiar with the nationwide search.

The list reportedly includes former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, former Houston and Miami Police Chief, Art Acevedo and several veterans of the LAPD force.

The Times reports that Mayor Karen Bass' selection will be telling -- pick someone from within the organization to continue some reforms already in the works or pick an outside candidate signaling a new direction for the department.

The L.A. Board of Police Commissioners released a statement regarding the selection of the next police chief that said:

"While we recognize that the selection process for the next Police Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department has garnered much excitement and speculation, at this stage, the process is confidential. The Commission has not released any information about potential candidates. Any purported list of finalists is premature, unofficial, and unconfirmed."

The search began after former LAPD Chief Michel Moore retired in February. His former assistant chief, Dominic Choi, has been serving as interim leader.