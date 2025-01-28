LA psychologist shares journey of healing and helping after devastating fires

"We're all going to go through this at different times at different levels. Go at your own pace," she said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California psychologist is making it her mission to help those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires while dealing with her own fire tragedy.

"I have practiced in my head many times during such an emergency. I panicked," said Jenny C. Yip, who works as a board certified psychologist.

She was working from her Pacific Palisades home when she saw embers flying into her backyard. She grabbed her laptop and fled. Three days later, Yip learned the fire destroyed everything.

"At any moment you can feel strength, or you can feel sadness. You can feel grief, anger, depression, anxiety," she said.

Yip said you could even feel guilt. As someone who helps others process their emotions, Yip is in the midst of dealing with her own.

Modeling resiliency for her husband and 8-year-old twins is difficult, but she said the first step is to give yourself space and kindness.

"Because that is what helps you to process what has happened and to move along in the healing," she said.

Also, don't isolate yourself. Yip said human connection is essential. Keep in touch with others going through the same circumstances, and as aid pours into Southern California, be open to accepting support.

"It helps us to feel like we still have a community, even though our whole community has been destroyed," said Yip.

She tells other parents -- as difficult as it is when you're displaced -- try to regain your routine.

"We still have to go to work, we still have to go to school, we still eat. At the same time, we still spend family time together," said Yip.

Will you rebuild? Sell? Move your kids to a new school? Those decisions can be overwhelming.

Yip's advice is to prioritize and focus on one task at a time.

"We're all going to go through this at different times at different levels. Go at your own pace," she said.