Cool temps expected Monday in SoCal before warmup

Southern California will see a return of the Santa Ana winds and warmer temperatures later in the week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cooler temperatures are continuing Monday in Southern California but Santa Ana winds and warmer conditions are returning soon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday should see a high of 67 degrees with some clouds. Conditions will warm up to the 70s later in the week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 64 on Monday, rising to the mid-70s later in the week.

Beach communities will be sunny and cool with a high of 62 on Monday.

Mountains will be sunny and cold with a high of 49, dropping to 15 overnight.

Desert communities will be sunny Monday with a high of 57, increasing to the 60s later in the week.

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

Valleys and Inland Empire

Beaches

Mountains

Deserts