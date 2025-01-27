Rebuilding LA: New executive order further suspends Coastal Commission rules

The order also extends the amount of time people can stay at hotels and short-term rentals.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is suspending Coastal Commission rules to make it easier for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires to rebuild.

Newsom issued an executive order Monday, reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act remain suspended. The order also extends the amount of time people can stay at hotels and short-term rentals.

"As the state helps the Los Angeles area rebuild and recover, we will continue to remove barriers and red tape that stand in the way," said Newsom in a statement released on Monday. "We will not let over-regulation stop us from helping the LA community rebuild and recover."

What does the executive order say?

The order responds to Coastal Commission guidance that suggested rebuilds are subject to Coastal Act exemption provisions and procedures and reiterates that all permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended.

A press release from Newsom's office said the "legally erroneous guidance" threatened to create confusion and delay rebuilding efforts.

"The order further directs the Coastal Commission to stop issuing guidance or attempting to enforce permitting requirements that conflict with the Governor's Executive order issued on January 12, 2025, which waives the CEQA and Coastal Act requirements, as well as a subsequent order issued on January 16 to streamline the building of accessory dwelling units to assist in creating more temporary housing," read the press release.

The order also extends the amount of time people can stay at hotels and short-term rentals. It temporarily allows victims to remain classified as "short-term occupants" rather than "tenants" when they stay past 30 days.

Those rules will remain in effect until March 8.

Rain prompts mudflow concerns in Palisades Fire zones

The recent rainfall certainly helped firefighters, but there's now a whole new concern: rocks and mudslides.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway remains closed until further notice. PCH is also closed between Coastline and Entrada drives.

Malibu Canyon Road was closed between Piuma and Francisco Ranch roads through 5 p.m. Monday.

However, some businesses in Topanga are open.

"Everything is open, so this new rain hasn't really affected people being able to come into the town," said Joseph Rosendo with the Topanga Chamber of Commerce, who was seen wearing a black "Topanga Town Open" hat, hoping to bring patrons to the area.

Closed-off fire zones could reopen today - if weather allows it

The last two fire zones that are closed off in Pacific Palisades could reopen Monday if the weather cooperates.

During a townhall Sunday, authorities said residents may be allowed to return to their homes around noon depending on the weather.

A Los Angeles Police Department commander said they're still conducting police escorts in the area, but once you're able to get through, you'll be free to visit your home.

"I can tell you, I want to get you back so you can see your property as soon as possible," he said. "With the weather event, that delays things. If the weather cooperates, we'll open the last two zones, and everybody will be able to return to their property."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.