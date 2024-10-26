Brush fire breaks out along SB 5 Freeway near Castaic; prompts lane closures

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out Friday along the southbound 5 Freeway near Castaic, prompting several lane closures.
The so-called Luck Fire, which has burned about five acres, began burning sometime around 5 p.m. near South Templin Highway.
All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway have since been closed as firefighters continue their work.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
