Brush fire breaks out along SB 5 Freeway near Castaic; prompts lane closures

Saturday, October 26, 2024 1:16AM
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out Friday along the southbound 5 Freeway near Castaic, prompting several lane closures.

The so-called Luck Fire, which has burned about five acres, began burning sometime around 5 p.m. near South Templin Highway.

All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway have since been closed as firefighters continue their work.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

