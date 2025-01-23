Man arrested in death of his 4-year-old son in Palmdale area; man's girlfriend also arrested

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 36-year-old man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the death of the man's 4-year-old son in the Palmdale area, authorities announced Thursday.

Andrew Havrella and Lacie Fetters, 25, were arrested Tuesday for child assault resulting in death and child abuse in the death of 4-year-old Ryker Havrella.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation began on Dec. 3, 2024, when deputies received a call about a medical emergency in the 1300 block of Pearblossom Highway.

It's unclear how the toddler died, but according to the medical examiner's office, he was pronounced dead at a hospital in Lancaster that night.

The case was presented to the district attorney's office Tuesday for filing consideration.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.