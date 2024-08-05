Investigation underway after person found dead at Irvine home, suspect shot by officers

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities descended on an Irvine neighborhood early Monday morning to investigate after officers shot a suspect after they responded to a car that plowed into a home.

The investigation was focused on two separate locations.

The first scene was on Whistling Swan near Wetstone, where a van crashed into a home around 2:15 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead inside the home, prompting a homicide investigation. It's unclear how that person died.

"The vehicle did collide with the house. We're investigating why that occurred. And then we do have the single victim in the location," a person with the Irvine Police Department told Eyewitness News.

Investigators could not say if that incident was related to the shooting involving officers, which happened a short distance away about an hour later.

Around 3:25 a.m., Irvine officers contacted a possible suspect near Stone Creek South and West Yale Loop.

Details about what exactly happened were not available, but officers opened fire and struck that suspect. That man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said a knife was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

