Man hospitalized after being ejected from car during crash in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was injured after being ejected from his car during a crash in Koreatown early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Hobart Blvd.

The man was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, striking a light pole, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

His car flipped against a building and the driver got ejected out of the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, LAPD said.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.