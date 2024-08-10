Man killed in crash involving trash truck in Canyon Country area

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed Friday in a collision involving a car and a trash truck in the Canyon Country area east of Santa Clarita.

Paramedics were sent to the 17900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, north of the Santa Clarita River, about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to investigators, firefighters used "Jaws of Life" cutters to extricate the trapped driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Though his identity wasn't immediately available, investigators described him as a man in his 30s.

One other person was reportedly injured, though his or her condition is unknown. It's also unclear how that person may have been involved.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.