Man killed while working at construction site in Bel Air

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed while working near heavy equipment at a hillside residential construction site in Bel Air on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded just after 10 a.m. to the area of Chalon Road near the intersection of Lausanne Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials say the man suffered a fatal injury while working next to some heavy equipment, although it's not clear how he was injured.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim's name was not immediately released.