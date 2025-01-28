Man on life support after falling from light pole during Eagles celebrations in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- An 18-year-old man is on life support after he fell from a light pole during celebrations after the Eagles NFC Championship win this weekend.

It happened Sunday night at 15th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a brain injury from head trauma.

"You don't want to be in a celebratory moment, you know, have a tragedy occur," Mayor Cherelle Parker had warned before the game, asking people to, "Please don't climb the poles."

Authorities are also still investigating numerous reports of other injuries from throughout the night on Sunday, including shootings, a stabbing and assaults on police officers.

