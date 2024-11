Investigation underway after man shot to death near 710 Freeway in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found shot to death near the 710 Freeway in Paramount, triggering an investigation Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Somerset Boulevard over the freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not available.