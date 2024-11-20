Mattel releases Rita Moreno Barbie doll ahead of screen legend's 93rd birthday

The doll pays homage to the Puerto-Rican born actress and advocate who is one of 21 performers to ever earn the EGOT.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Acting legend Rita Moreno is getting her own Barbie doll.

Mattel is releasing the new doll as part of the Barbie Tribute Collection to honor trailblazing female figures.

The floor-length black-and-gold gown, black opera gloves, gold earrings, and low bun replicate one of Moreno's most iconic red-carpet looks worn at both the 1962 and 2018 Oscars.

Associated Press

The Puerto-Rican born artist is one of 21 performers to earn the EGOT - meaning one who has won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Moreno, who turns 93 in December, has fiercely advocated for Latino representation and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Medal of Arts, according to Mattel.

Moreno first gained prominence with roles in classic Hollywood musicals like "Singin' in the Rain" (1952) and "West Side Story" (1961) but went on to appear in dozens of films, TV shows and live theater productions over a career that has stretched more than seven decades. She has continued to act well into her 80s and 90s with roles in films such as the 2021 Steven Spielberg version of "West Side Story" and last year's "80 for Brady."

The Rita Moreno Barbie doll goes on sale to the public Nov. 20.