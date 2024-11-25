Heartbroken family remembers young man after grisly Lancaster murder of 4 people

More than a week after two young couples were murdered in their Lancaster home, the heartbroken family of one of the victims is sharing how they want him to be remembered.

More than a week after two young couples were murdered in their Lancaster home, the heartbroken family of one of the victims is sharing how they want him to be remembered.

More than a week after two young couples were murdered in their Lancaster home, the heartbroken family of one of the victims is sharing how they want him to be remembered.

More than a week after two young couples were murdered in their Lancaster home, the heartbroken family of one of the victims is sharing how they want him to be remembered.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- More than a week after two young couples were murdered in their Lancaster home, the heartbroken family of one of the victims is sharing how they want him to be remembered.

The mother of 21-year-old Matthew Montebello insisted they have a mother-son dinner last Friday not realizing that goodbye would be the last time she would see her son alive.

Montebello, his boyfriend Janvi Maquindang, Janvi's sister, 26-year-old Christine Aca-ac, and her fiance Edwin Fernando García, were all shot and killed last weekend inside their Lancaster home that they rented together -- four young people who Montebello's mother described as homebodies, living together and keeping to themselves.

Montebello, who turned 21 a few weeks ago, had two jobs to help pay the rent but always had time to stop by his mother's place.

"When he comes here to visit, I always have a bag for him, we have this, we have crackers, we have snacks, I always make sure they have this because it could be tight. One time he said one time 'I'm so happy mom,' I said 'why?' 'With all the bills paid I have $50 left,'" said Maria Montebello.

Maria said she always kept tabs on her son and since she always wanted to know where he was, Montebello let her keep an Apple air tag in his car.

When she got the fateful call at 2 a.m., she couldn't believe it was her son.

"It got confusing because I just didn't expect that call. Not with my children," she said. "I know before I went to sleep, I checked their air tag... and it's there so I know they're home."

The four victims were shot a few hours after they went to bed, according to authorities.

Montebello's family, including his older brother, are still grappling with the sudden loss.

"I am in shambles. I'm doing good as you can expect. I may seem pretty composed now but I've been crying all week," said the victim's brother Roux Montebello.

Maria Montebello said she tries to remember the good times with her son, like the dinner they had the night before he was killed, preferring to focus on his life rather than his death.

"I want him to be remembered as a kind, loving child. Very respectful, caring, as a brother, as a gentle soul, very smart, very talented. Him and his friends were making music... that's how they hung out. They tried to be creative," she said.

Separate GoFundMe pages have been set up for Christine Aca-ac and Janvi Maquindang, Edwin Garcia, and Matthew Montebello to help with funeral expenses and other costs.

A motive for the murders remains unknown.

Detectives say that Miguel Sandoval, 19, of Lancaster, was arrested on four counts of murder. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration on Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Maria Montebello said she recognized the name of the suspect but never met him, and only knew about him because she said this was the ex-boyfriend of one of the younger siblings who lived at the house involved in this horrific crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.