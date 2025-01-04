Mayor Karen Bass to attend inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana's president

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will be part of the four-member presidential delegation attending Tuesday's inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana's president.

Shalanda D. Young, the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, will lead the delegation to Accra, Ghana's capital. It also consists of Virginia E. Palmer, the U.S. ambassador to Ghana, and Frances Z. Brown, special assistant to the president and the National Security Council's senior director for African affairs.

As a congresswoman, Bass chaired the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations from 2019-22.

Mahama previously served as Ghana's president from 2012-17. He was defeated in a bid for re-election in 2016 and unsuccessfully sought to return to the office in 2020.