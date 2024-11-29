Stop by Hollingshead's Deli in Orange for tasty sandwiches and craft beer

Hop into Hollingshead's Delicatessen in the city of Orange for tasty sandwiches and craft beer.

Hop into Hollingshead's Delicatessen in the city of Orange for tasty sandwiches and craft beer.

Hop into Hollingshead's Delicatessen in the city of Orange for tasty sandwiches and craft beer.

Hop into Hollingshead's Delicatessen in the city of Orange for tasty sandwiches and craft beer.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hop into Hollingshead's Delicatessen in the city of Orange for tasty sandwiches and craft beer.

The business has been open since 1963 and three generations of the Hollingshead family have worked there. Well, technically four if you count the youngest generation.

Choose from dozens of delicious sandwiches, many of which are named after customers who created them. Like the best-selling Great Scott.

"He would call every Christmas and joke with my grandfather 'Hey, when's my check going to come in the mail for making you all that money for that sandwich." said Michael Hollingshead.

You can order your sandwich as a single or a double, with a side of baked beans, potato or pasta salad.

The family says the only reason the business is still standing after the pandemic is because of the community.

"From what I've been told, that was by far the most difficult thing and the only reason we're still here is because of the community. They rallied around us and we can't be any more thankful," said co-owners Ariel and Michael Hollingshead.

Ken Hollingshead said the customers were really good about supporting the business the best way they could.

"The best way to describe it is just blessed. I never thought it would be this great. I enjoy coming to work every day," said Sharrion Hollingshead.

Hollingshead's Delicatessen is located at 368 S. Main Street in Orange. They are closed every Sunday and Monday. Trivia night is every Friday.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.