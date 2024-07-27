Metro expands safety measures and pilot weapons detection technology

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro is moving forward with plans to make the transit system safer using some cutting-edge technology, including sensors that can detect whether someone is carrying a weapon.

This week, Metro's Board of Directors expanded its safety efforts, which include expanding a bathroom pilot program and pilot weapons detection technology at two of its transit hubs.

"My top priority as Metro chair is the safety of our riders and our employees. With the unanimous approval of our board, we are moving forward with concrete actions to make our system more secure like expanding the successful tap-to-exit pilot program, new strategies to keep our elevators safe and testing technology to detect people carrying weapons,'' Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

"You can't take a weapon into Dodger Stadium and you shouldn't be able to take weapons on Metro either,'' she added.

The board unanimously voted to expand the agency's TAP-to-Exit pilot program from one end-of-line station -- North Hollywood Station -- to all 10 end-of-line stations.

Metro will also expand its Elevator Open-Door pilot from 21 to 57 elevators.

"Usually, the elevators are kind of sketchy and I had to use the elevators ... and they were clean," said Metro rider Mona Alexander. "I was very impressed."

"I live in Culver City, so I take the train, the Expo line a lot, and this is my first time on the Red Line since they beefed up security and it was nice," she added. "It was quiet, it was clean."

More bathrooms will also come online with the expansion of its Smart Restroom pilot from 10 to 64 stations and transit centers. Last, the transit agency will pilot two weapons detection technologies at two of its rail stations.

These measures were a result of a report-back requested by Supervisor and Metro Director Kathryn Barger.

Due to violent crimes occurring on Metro's bus and rail systems, the board had taken steps address public safety concerns, which included a surge of law enforcement officers on its system bolster security.

Earlier this month, a man with a gun was taken into custody after a standoff on a Metro bus in Glendale.

In late June, a man was shot and killed on a Metro E Line train.

Metro passengers are pleased about the new safety measures as they hear about the new safety measures, as many ride the train regularly for convenience and to save money.

"I take it once a week," said Elliot Deutsch. "I work at a place in Hollywood but I live up in Sunland, so I'll usually park in North Hollywood and then come in. It's a lot easier than parking in Hollywood."

The board also requested staff to explore ways to improve the transit system overall and increase riders' sense of security.

The agency will pilot two systems to detect weapons -- millimeter wave technology and a Dual-Lane System. The first uses electromagnetic fields to identify metal objects, and the latter has advanced sensors and incorporates artificial intelligence to detect weapons and other threats without requiring individuals to stop or empty their pockets or remove their bags.

After seeing successful results of its TAP-to-Exit pilot at the North Hollywood B (Red) Line Station, Metro will expand the program to more stations, starting with downtown Santa Monica, E Line, in August. According to data the agency collected, there were more than 25,000 unpaid rides that were subsequently paid upon exit, representing 11% of total tap-outs.

Fare sales at the North Hollywood Station increased by 30%, or $100,000. About 100 people were surveyed, and 91% said they felt the station was cleaner and 86% felt safer.

The agency is also preparing to make improvements to more of its elevators and expand its bathroom program. As part of the design, the agency incorporated open-door elevators at its three new Regional Connector stations and added these types of elevators to three other stations.

Metro says the open-door elevator allows for cleaner elevators and addresses concerns with strong odors. The bathroom pilot program began in October 2023 at 10 locations.

A start-up company called "Throne'' provided the agency with restrooms, located at the Westlake/MacArthur Park station on the B (Red)/D (Purple) lines; Willowbrook/Rosa Parks station on the A (Blue)/C (Green) lines; and the Norwalk station on the C Line; among other hubs. The toilets are free and can only be unlocked using a QR code or by sending a text message with a cell phone.

Over the next four years, the agency will roll out a $21.87 million system-wide expansion of the program. In 2025, Metro will look to add 20 restrooms at 30 locations, costing about $2.71 million -- followed by 34 more restrooms in 2026.

The agency will look to modernize its fare gates with the aim of addressing fare evasion and making it easier for riders to pay using a credit or debit card. Three stations will test these new fare gates, one of which will be the future LAX/Metro Transit Center. Stations for consideration to test this technology include: Westlake/MacArthur Park, Universal City/Studio City, North Hollywood, Downtown Santa Monica, Norwalk, Union Station, Seventh Street/Metro Center, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks; and Pershing Square.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.