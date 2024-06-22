Man fatally shot on Metro Gold Line in Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and killed on a Metro Gold Line train Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. near the La Cienega/Jefferson station in Baldwin Hills.

Police say a man was shot on the train and initially described as not conscious when first responders arrived.

There was no official word on the victim's condition but footage from AIR7 showed a body at the scene.

The suspects were only described as three men on skateboards.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Service on the Gold Line was halted.

The shooting happens amid rising concern over violence on Metro trains and buses.

In recent weeks, there have been incidents including an attack on a bus driver, a stabbing on a bus in Lynwood and a fatal shooting on a bus in Commerce.

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of attacking a Metro bus driver on Memorial Day, adding to a string of recent violent assaults targeting transit operators.

The Metro Board last month approved a pair of motions aimed at boosting safety on the system.