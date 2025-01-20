More evacuation orders lifted, downgraded for Palisades Fire burn area as containment grows

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- More evacuation orders were lifted or downgraded Sunday for the Palisades Fire burn area, making way for many residents to return to their neighborhoods after more than a week.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the Palisades Fire was 56% contained.

You can view the Cal Fire map for the Palisades Fire here.

In addition, you can visit protect.genasys.com and type your address into the search bar to locate your zone.

Evacuation orders reduced to resident-only access:

Los Angeles City Zones: LOS-0767-J, LOS-0767-G

Resident escorts are required for LOS-0767-J and will be conducted 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. Residents in need of access should meet at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Parking Lot 3 North), Santa Monica, CA.

Evacuation warnings reduced to normal:

Los Angeles City Zones:

LOS-0767-C, LOS-0767-B, LOS-Q0762-A, LOS-Q0762-C

Los Angeles County Zones:

TOP-U004, TOP-U006, TOP-U007-B, TOP-U009-B, TOP-U008-A, RRC-U027-B,

SDP-U029-B, MTN-U028-B, RMB-U030-D, RMB-U030-E, RMB-U030-C

City of Malibu Zones:

MAL-C112-C

Road closures remain in effect within the fire perimeter. Residents can check for updated road closures here.

