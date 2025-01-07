More than 100 former patients sue OBGYN, Cedars Sinai for alleged sexual abuse

More than 100 additional women sued a Beverly Hills-based obstetrician-gynecologist Monday, joining 50 former patients before them in allegations of sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence and more by the doctor.

More than 100 additional women sued a Beverly Hills-based obstetrician-gynecologist Monday, joining 50 former patients before them in allegations of sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence and more by the doctor.

More than 100 additional women sued a Beverly Hills-based obstetrician-gynecologist Monday, joining 50 former patients before them in allegations of sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence and more by the doctor.

More than 100 additional women sued a Beverly Hills-based obstetrician-gynecologist Monday, joining 50 former patients before them in allegations of sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence and more by the doctor.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 additional women sued a Beverly Hills-based obstetrician-gynecologist Thursday, joining 50 former patients before them in allegations of sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence and more by the doctor.

The third such lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Dr. Barry J. Brock and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence, invasion of privacy and more.

Brock was a medical doctor for more than 40 years in obstetrics and gynecology and was practicing medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and other facilities. The suits alleges that Cedars-Sinai knew about Brock's alleged misconduct and covered it up.

"Women continue to come forward to accuse Dr. Brock of just the most offensive behavior one can imagine from an OBGYN,'' plaintiffs' attorney Mike Arias said. "Not only did he put his patients' health and safety at risk, but also he jeopardized the health and well-being of their unborn and newborn babies.''

A Cedars-Sinai representative previously issued a statement regarding the original plaintiffs' allegations.

"The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai's core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients,'' the statement read. "Dr. Brock no longer has privileges to practice medicine at Cedars-Sinai and we have reported this matter to the California Medical Board. We recognize the legal process must now take its course and we remain committed to Cedars-Sinai's sacred healing mission and serving our community.''

According to another plaintiffs' attorney, Anthony DiPietro, the new plaintiffs have "endured horrific treatment by Barry J. Brock, and the cover-up and neglect by Cedars-Sinai only compounded their trauma. And, as they've stepped forward to tell their stories, both Dr. Brock and his legal team have called them liars. No woman should have to endure such treatment.''

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.