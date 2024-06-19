Original Temptations group member Otis Williams celebrates 60 years in music

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Otis Williams is one of the earliest stars of Motown with his work with the Temptations. He's been a part of show business now for more than 60 years. And at 82, he's still performing! But recently his adopted hometown celebrated his legendary career.

The Temptations had plenty of hits because Motown founder Berry Gordy believed in their talent.

"If you do not happen with the first or second record, they drop you," said Williams. "Berry Gordy, we recorded nine singles before we got 'The Way You Do the Things You Do.'''

In a career filled with musical honors, Williams got one more this past weekend. He celebrated his career and his legacy as a founding member of The Temptations in Detroit, his adopted hometown and the birthplace of Motown.

"Here I am, you know, 60, almost 61 or 62 years later and still having fun, you know? My attitude is - I'm going to ride the hair off the horse. When I get off the horse, it's going to be bald!" Williams laughed.

Otis Williams loves every minute now...but back in their early touring days, The Temptations and other Black artists struggled with the times.

"In my state, Texas, we were on tour, and we stopped at this restaurant to get something to eat and the group of us, we walked in, and they said, 'Oh we don't serve' and they used the N-word," said Williams. "So, we stood there and look, and we said, 'Oh, we don't eat 'em' and we turned around and walked out and went down the road until we found a place that would feed us."

The Temptations persevered. And later this year, their big hit, "My Girl," turns 60. They made that song their song, thanks to the guidance of another Motown legend, Smokey Robinson.

"I said, 'Smokey, I don't know how big this record is going to become but I think we got something!'" Williams recalled.

What they got was a No. 1 song - something Williams and the current Temptations would sing with Robinson earlier this year on his Sirius XM channel.

And now let's talk about another hit! Williams says they almost did not record "Papa was a Rollin' Stone."

"It went to number one, laid up at number one for a while. I have two Grammys in my home behind that. And so, you never know, because, like I said, that song? We really didn't want to do it!" Williams said.

But now, he's sure glad they did.