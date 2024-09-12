Mount Baldy man loses childhood home in Bridge Fire: 'I really never thought it would get this far'

MOUNT BALDY (KABC) -- There is so much devastation in Mount Baldy, where at least 20 homes have been lost due to the massive Bridge Fire.

The Bridge Fire started in the San Gabriel Canyon above Glendora Sunday afternoon and has since burned 51,167 acres and is 0 percent contained. With a footprint larger than Washington, D.C., the Bridge Fire is the biggest fire among the three burning in our region right now.

The evacuation order for the Mount Baldy and Wrightwood areas remains in place. So many homeowners haven't been back to see their properties.

But Eyewitness News spoke with resident David Mix, who was able to walk us through what's left of his house in Mount Baldy.

Mix was overcome with emotion as he surveyed what's left of his family home in Mount Baldy after fleeing from the flames of the Bridge Fire.

"This house went through so many snow storms. It protected us from a flood. It protected us and we couldn't do s--- for it man," Mix said.

If you live up here, you expect fire and you learn how to fight it, Mix said. But nobody expected this level of devastation.

"I really never thought it would get this far, so I didn't even put the quad in or anything. But when it was coming in over this ridge and the way the wind was blowing, I knew it was over for me," Mix said.

Mix lived in this house as a boy, and more recently with his wife and two kids. He's put in a lot of hard work on this house and now - nothing. But he has some hope. A relative created a GoFundMe page to help his family, and he can't believe the response it's gotten.

"I don't know how all these people remember me you know. It's like crazy. It's really crazy. Like how... I don't know what to say. It's so powerful that people are giving back to us after we've given what we could to them," he said.

