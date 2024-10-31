Mount Baldy residents preparing for winter mudslides after devastating Bridge fire

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- Mount Baldy residents are bracing for what could be a devastating winter, depending on how much precipitation falls in the area of the Bridge Fire burn scar.

Many residents along Mount Baldy Road are placing sand bags outside their properties; some people are even placing k-rails along the road in anticipation of large scale debris flows.

"Hopefully it stops most of the mud," said resident Rebecca Norris. "But the water is going to be coming, and the mud coming, so it's just a matter of time."

The Bridge Fire destroyed 20 homes in Mount Baldy, at the base of Bear Canyon. The fire has burned more than 55,000 acres and is 99% contained.

But with forecasters anticipating the first storm of the season coming Saturday evening, residents like Norris are concerned.

"I'm very concerned; really concerned," said Norris. "But it's mother nature, and God's plan, so hopefully nothing harms us."

Longtime resident Evan Chapman is especially concerned for potential debris flows to devastate the Baldy Village. He said that approximate 2,700 acres burned in Bear Canyon, and all of that debris would enter a small creek heading east toward Mount Baldy Road.

"There's a lot of land above the village that is burned," said Chapman. "And there's nothing holding it back from flooding."

Chapman and other residents have paid to bring in large concrete blocks to place along the eastern side of the road, to prevent debris flows from entering the neighborhoods.

Before they can begin to put the concrete blocks into position, Chapman said they need to wait for San Bernardino County public works crews to place k-rail along the side of the road.

Chapman said it could take up to a month to make all of the necessary precautions.

"We need about 1,000 feet of K-rail and concrete block to be in place at this point before we can feel a little more comfortable about going through a storm."