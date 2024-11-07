Map of Mountain Fire, which has spread to more than 10,000 acres in Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Mountain Fire started just before 9 a.m. in the area of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road in Somis.

But with Southern California under a red flag warning, powerful Santa Ana winds kicked up, spreading embers and flames over a vast swath of a populated area within a matter of hours.

Here's a look at where the flames have spread.

By 4 p.m. it was mapped at more than 10,000 acres and dozens of homes in Camarillo had gone up in flames.

Evacuation orders were issued in an area that included: North Lewis Rd to Los Posas Country Club to North of Loop Drive (Camarillo Heights Area); Unincorporated Somis West to: Saticoy Country Club, East to Balcom Canyon Road, South to Highway 118