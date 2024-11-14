Officials hoping Mountain Fire recovery faster than past efforts

Officials are hoping Mountain Fire victims can get faster help than people impacted by the Thomas Fire did in 2017.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people who lost homes or were otherwise impacted by the Mountain Fire packed an auditorium on Wednesday hoping to get answers on how they can rebuild their lives.

Fueled by dry conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds, the wildfire scorched more than 20,000 acres in Ventura County and destroyed more than 200 structures, many of them homes. It also wiped out millions of dollars in agricultural fields and produce.

"I don't know where to go from here," said Dawn Deleon, who lost her home in the blaze.

"I am trying not to think about what I lost, but think about what's left and what's to come."

Some speakers at the meeting referred to the 2017 Thomas Fire, which burned more than 281,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

"Simply put, the Thomas Fire timeline for rebuilding was unacceptable," said Ventura County Supervisor Jeff Gorell. "We're going to do better. We can do better."

The Thomas Fire was also followed by deadly mudslides in Montecito. Ventura County officials are actively working to prevent that scenario this time as they prepare for the winter rains.

The Mountain Fire continues to burn but is now 79% contained and is not immediately threatening homes. No fatalities were reported.

"I believe all our evacuation areas and orders will be dropped by tomorrow," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff. "Once those orders are lifted, we will continue to have a police presence in those areas that have been devastated."

A local assistance center to help impacted residents is opening this week in Camarillo. More information about recovery efforts is available here.

