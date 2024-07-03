Video shows movers unloading truck full of furniture onto Skid Row street

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captured a puzzling scene as movers appeared to dump the entire contents of a truck onto a street in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles overnight.

It all happened around midnight Wednesday on 6th and San Pedro streets.

The video shows people swarm the vehicle as movers began to unload the items. Some were seen dragging away sofas, mattresses, a refrigerator and even a barbeque grill.

There are still many unanswered questions about the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to the moving company and the city of L.A. for comment, but did not immediately hear back.