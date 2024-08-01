New data shows drastic increase in acreage burned across California this fire season

Wildfires in California have already burned nearly 30 times as many acres as all of last year. And the fire concerns are far from over.

Wildfires in California have already burned nearly 30 times as many acres as all of last year. And the fire concerns are far from over.

Wildfires in California have already burned nearly 30 times as many acres as all of last year. And the fire concerns are far from over.

Wildfires in California have already burned nearly 30 times as many acres as all of last year. And the fire concerns are far from over.

California is in the midst of an extreme wildfire season.

"This year our acreage has jumped drastically," said CalFire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua. "Last year at this time, about 30,000 acres had been burned throughout the state. Now we're sitting at over 750,000. So quite a jump. We're very busy."

CalFire released new data Wednesday that shows a drastic increase in acres burned this year. Wildfires have already scorched over 750,000 acres - that's 29 times the acreage burned last year. The increase is largely due to the hotter temperatures this year.

"Last year we would get some relief, we even got some rain showers in July but we didn't get that this year," added Pascua. "This year we had numerous days of over 100 degree temperatures and that helped fuel the flames."

Chuck Berman says he remembers the fire that broke out just steps from his Newbury Park home earlier this month.

"Yeah we could even see the flames," said Berman. "That got scary. It's always in the back of our mind."

The Newbury Park brush fire put dozens of homes at risks. It was quickly contained, but was one of countless fires that have hit Southern California already this season.

A brush fire broke out in Newbury Park Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuation warnings for several areas.

Berman says the increase in fire activity isn't something he takes lightly.

"It's always concerning and it's very difficult to get homeowners insurance because of the fire risk," said Berman.

With warmer weather on the way, crews are ready for a long fire season ahead.

"We're just making sure that our crews are well hydrated, they get plenty of rest, they're well-fed and just prepare for the long run so that we can be out here to battle these blazes," said Pascua.

CalFire also directing the public to visit its website for the latest information on the fires burning across the state.