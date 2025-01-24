New Jersey mayor says ICE 'raided' a business, arrests in other cities

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency had made a total of 538 arrests Thursday.

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan recently promised to carry out big raids in sanctuary cities across the U.S. -- and scenes of immigration authorities detaining migrants Thursday have rattled some residents in cities like Newark, Boston and New York City.

However, sources told ABC News the enforcement operations this week since President Donald Trump's second inauguration are the type of routine immigration raids that have been customary of ICE for years.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said in a statement on Thursday that ICE "raided" a business in the city and detained undocumented residents, as well as citizens, without producing a warrant.

In a press release, the mayor said one of the detainees was a veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned.

This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, the mayor said. Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized. I will be holding a press conference in alliance with partners ready and willing to defend and protect civil and human rights. Details to come.

WABC also reported ICE made arrests in New York, including of an alleged MS-13 member on Wednesday.

In Massachusetts, WCVB reported ICE made arrests in Chelsea and East Boston on Wednesday.

Gov. Maura Healey said she supported the arrests of criminals regardless of their immigration status.

"I wouldn't describe them as raids," Healey told WCVB regarding the arrests."What it seems to be, and what we expected and what I support, which is the apprehension of criminals in our communities."