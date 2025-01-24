24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Officers fatally shoot man after he attempted to break into a car in Fountain Valley

KABC logo
Friday, January 24, 2025 10:47PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Fountain Valley are investigating after a shooting left one man dead after he allegedly tried to break into a car while a person was inside.

Police said the incident occurred near Kazuo Masuda Middle School in Fountain Valley. Officers told Eyewitness News that the man eventually pulled out what they believe to be a police gun.

Officers then opened fire, hitting and killing the man. No officers were hurt.

The identity of the man was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW