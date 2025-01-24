Officers fatally shoot man after he attempted to break into a car in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Fountain Valley are investigating after a shooting left one man dead after he allegedly tried to break into a car while a person was inside.

Police said the incident occurred near Kazuo Masuda Middle School in Fountain Valley. Officers told Eyewitness News that the man eventually pulled out what they believe to be a police gun.

Officers then opened fire, hitting and killing the man. No officers were hurt.

The identity of the man was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

