Sushi Koo in Beverly Grove offers flavorful dishes at affordable prices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Less than a block from the Beverly Center sits Sushi Koo, a restaurant that is not only committed to quality, but also affordable prices.

"All of the rolls are unique and different and they're so yummy," said the owner, Ogi Jiimen.

Customers can have a seat at the sushi bar and look at how the chefs prepare everyone's favorite dishes.

Feeling spicy? Customers can spice things up by ordering from the "Special menu."

Most of Sushi Koo's customers come in again and again to enjoy affordable sushi.

They have everything from the Dragon Roll, with crab meat, avocado and eel to the Firecracker, which fires off a perfect combo of crunchy shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado and jalapeno.

They offer plenty of nigiri for the people who like to keep it simple.

Customers looking for an explosion of flavor can try the Dynamite, made of oven baked crab, spicy tuna and house made spicy mayo.

Jiimen started as a waitress in Sushi Koo in 2015. Now as the owner, she is proud of their products and prices.

"We really try to keep our prices very reasonable. We use really good quality products. Often times people think, 'Your prices are lower, that means that the quality is bad.'"

But that is not the case for Sushi Koo. Jiimen states that sushi should not break the bank.

The special rolls range between $12 and $20. Traditional eight-piece rolls will cost customers less than $10.

As an extra bonus, customers can now buy the restaurant's special sauces so they never run out if they take their food to go.

"If you try, I'm sure you'll want to come back again...Thank you so much to everyone who recommended us, I'm so glad," said Jiimen.

Next month, a second location will open in Woodland Hills.

Sushi Koo is located at 8474 W 3rd St. #106 and is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thank you Melissa for the submission!