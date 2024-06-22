Ontario's Fishhook Seafood is the perfect summer spot for delicious dishes

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- For fresh seafood that promises premium quality and yummy flavors, make your way to Fishhook Seafood in Ontario.

"What a lot of people say when they walk into Fishhook - they get hooked," said Trena Wallace, one of Fishhook Seafood's owners.

And it's easy to take the bait, with a cool concept where you buy, they fry, or you can get your fish grilled.

"The food is so delicious. I mean, if you like seafood you can't help but love this place," said Gerald Wallace, the restaurant's other owner.

Husband and wife Gerald and Trena Wallace have always loved to cook. Encouraged by their family, they decided to dive into the restaurant business.

Since February 2023, they've been serving seafood, salads and savory sides.

One of their popular dishes is fried lobster tail with garlic butter.

They also serve catfish, tilapia, salmon, Dover sole and shrimp.

The chefs allow customizations, including regular batter and low salt or no salt.

Most customers order a combo, which comes with two sides. Some options are red beans and rice, mac and cheese, greens and yams.

The eatery also features Trena's homemade desserts, such as a peach and strawberry cobbler, strawberry banana pudding and her famous strawberry crunch cake.

Fishhook Seafood is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

"There's nothing like it, you have to try it," said Gerald.

The restaurant is located at 980 Ontario Mills Drive in Ontario.

