Amber Alert issued for missing children - ages 2 and 4 - last seen in South LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued as Los Angeles County sheriff's officials search for a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy who were allegedly taken last week in a possible parental abduction.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the children, Willow and Wyman Bryant, were allegedly taken by Tiffany Bryant, 39, and David James, 53, who were believed to be traveling in a champagne-colored 2008 Buick Enclave with paper license plates.

LAPD says the family was discovered missing after the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services visited their home and everyone was gone.

The children were last seen on S. Vermont Avenue and W. 83rd Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The California Highway Patrol initially issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on behalf of LAPD Friday morning.

The children's mother, 39-year-old Tiffany Bryant, is described as being 5-foot 4-inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants, a short-sleeve blouse and flip-flops.

The second suspect, 53-year-old David James, is described as weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue button-up shirt and flip-flops.