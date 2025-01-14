Paris Hilton volunteers at Pasadena Humane animal shelter amid wildfires

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- Paris Hilton on Monday volunteered at the Pasadena Humane Society, after losing her home in the Palisades Fire.

"I am also going to be fostering another dog who was surrendered by his family who lost their home in the fire," Hilton said in a video posted on social media. "And we are going to go an see if there are any other dogs who are still looking for their owners. And just wanted to tell everyone this is such an incredible charity, what they do for animals. And they're doing so much work."

Hilton said she was also working to help reunite animals with their owners.

"We are doing everything we can to support displaced families through my nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact," Hilton said. "Thanks to the generosity of so many, we've already raised over $600,000 in 3 days and our goal is to reach $1 million to provide cash assistance, housing, and essentials to those affected."

To find out how to help, visit pasadenahumane.org.

An evacuation center was set up at the Pasadena Convention Center at 300 E. Green St. The Humane Society is on-site to accept small pets for boarding. Small animals were also being accepted at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center at 4275 Elton St., while large animals were accepted at Industry Hills Expo Center at 16200 Temple Ave., city of Industry.

City News Service contributed to this report.